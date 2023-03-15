Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police shoot at armed man, bring him down with stun gun

Mar 15, 2023, 5:36 AM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix shot at an armed man Tuesday after he refused to drop the weapon and was finally stopped by a stun gun, authorities said.

The man suspected of shooting a store clerk was hospitalized after the confrontation near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers were called to a home in the area around 8:30 p.m. in response to a call about a domestic dispute, police said. The caller said a family member was acting erratically and had a handgun.

Police arrived at the home but the man had already left. While officers were at the house, they heard gunshots coming from a nearby convenience store.

RELATED STORIES

When police reached the store, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers searched for the suspect and saw man who matched his description given by the family of the first incident.

He was commanded to drop his weapon but he refused to comply. Two officers fired in his direction but he held on to the gun. He then threw the gun on the ground in the officers’ direction and ran.

Officers chased after him then used Tasers to subdue him.

Police said none of their bullets hit the man.

Police said once the man is released from the hospital he faces multiple charges stemming from the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Peoria Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Woman dies after getting assaulted, struck by vehicle in Peoria

A woman was killed in Peoria on Monday night when she got hit by a vehicle after being assaulted by a man who then fled the scene, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Mesa police investigate officer shooting on University Drive

Police in Mesa said an officer shot someone Wednesday morning and have closed off a street for the investigation.
12 hours ago
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., talks to reporters outside the Silicon Valley Bank office in Tempe, Ar...
Associated Press

Arizona Rep. Gallego slams Sen. Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego slammed independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Tuesday for backing a bank deregulation bill he says contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
12 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix officer driving patrol unit seriously injured in collision

A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured in a collision at an intersection early Wednesday, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(GCU Nursing photo)...
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon University to open accelerated nursing program site in Chandler

Grand Canyon University announced it is opening an accelerated nursing program site in Chandler this fall.
12 hours ago
TLC and Shaggy are teaming for the Hot Summer Nights Tour in 2023. (Live Nation Photos)...
KTAR.com

TLC, Shaggy team up for summer tour coming to Phoenix in July

TLC and Shaggy's upcoming Hot Summer Nights Tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in July.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Phoenix police shoot at armed man, bring him down with stun gun