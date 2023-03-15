Phoenix police shoot at armed man, bring him down with stun gun

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix shot at an armed man Tuesday after he refused to drop the weapon and was finally stopped by a stun gun, authorities said.

The man suspected of shooting a store clerk was hospitalized after the confrontation near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers were called to a home in the area around 8:30 p.m. in response to a call about a domestic dispute, police said. The caller said a family member was acting erratically and had a handgun.

Police arrived at the home but the man had already left. While officers were at the house, they heard gunshots coming from a nearby convenience store.

When police reached the store, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers searched for the suspect and saw man who matched his description given by the family of the first incident.

He was commanded to drop his weapon but he refused to comply. Two officers fired in his direction but he held on to the gun. He then threw the gun on the ground in the officers’ direction and ran.

Officers chased after him then used Tasers to subdue him.

Police said none of their bullets hit the man.

Police said once the man is released from the hospital he faces multiple charges stemming from the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

