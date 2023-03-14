Metro Phoenix forecast calls for ‘nice, steady’ rain on Wednesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix area is likely to see its first significant rain in nearly two weeks when a storm system moves through Wednesday.

“It might be a nice, steady, light-to-moderate rain for a lot of tomorrow afternoon,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

O’Malley said the Valley’s rain chance is 70-80%, and the drops could start coming down around noon and last into the evening.

“Some areas will see up to a half an inch of rain,” he said.

The Phoenix area hasn’t experienced widespread rainfall since a two-day weather event March 1-2. But .67 inches were measured in Phoenix at that time, quickly making it the city’s wettest March since 2020 and second-wettest since 2015.

After Wednesday, dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected for the foreseeable future.

However, the Valley is due for a double-digit drop in temperatures after three days in the 80s.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 70 degrees Wednesday, with temperatures topping out in the low-70s at least through the weekend.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

