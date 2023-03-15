Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Rattlesnake activity increasing as temperatures begin to rise in the Valley

Mar 15, 2023, 4:05 AM
(AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cathleen Allison, File) Follow @GrandpaKeebs...
(AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cathleen Allison, File)
(AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cathleen Allison, File)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As the weather in Arizona starts to heat up, rattlesnakes are beginning to poke their heads out of their snake holes in search of food.

Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Tuesday that for the most part, the poisonous snakes will likely mind their own business and it will be okay if you just leave them alone.

“The biggest thing is just let them do their thing,” Shannon said. “They’re usually just headed somewhere else to either bed down or find food.”

RELATED STORIES

In the event where the reptiles are creating problems or dangerous situations, the fire department will come to the rescue for those that reach out to the nonemergency line or 911.

“We will come out and what we do is we usually will go ahead and remove that snake for you and relocate it within a reasonable distance from your home, but not so far that it endangers its life and its ability to reacclimate to its habitat,” Shannon said.

The snakes serve an important role in keeping rodents and other critters down, the fire chief said, therefore, it is important to protect the species.

“If you do have an emergency, go ahead and call us. We’ll come out and help you,” Shannon said.

According to Shannon, the fire department responds to several calls for snakes each week and sometimes multiple calls per day.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix officer driving patrol unit seriously injured in collision

A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured in a collision at an intersection early Wednesday, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot at armed man, bring him down with stun gun

Police in Phoenix shot at an armed man Tuesday after he refused to drop the weapon and was finally stopped by a stun gun, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(GCU Nursing photo)...
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon University to open accelerated nursing program site in Chandler

Grand Canyon University announced it is opening an accelerated nursing program site in Chandler this fall.
7 hours ago
TLC and Shaggy are teaming for the Hot Summer Nights Tour in 2023. (Live Nation Photos)...
KTAR.com

TLC, Shaggy team up for summer tour coming to Phoenix in July

TLC and Shaggy's upcoming Hot Summer Nights Tour will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in July.
7 hours ago
Follow @suelenrivera...
SuElen Rivera

Country music festival Boots in the Park coming to Gilbert this weekend

Ready for a boot-scootin' boogie? Boots in the Park is making its return toGilbert Regional Park this weekend.
7 hours ago
Phoenix District 6 candidate Kevin Robinson (Facebook Photo)...
Wills Rice

Kevin Robinson wins, incumbent Carlos Garcia trails in Phoenix City Council runoff elections

The returns in the Phoenix City Council runoff election were released, with Kevin Robinson defeating Sam Stone and Kesha Hodge Washington leading over incumbent Carlos Garcia.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Rattlesnake activity increasing as temperatures begin to rise in the Valley