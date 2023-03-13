PHOENIX – A toddler pulled from a Scottsdale swimming pool died at a hospital after drowning Monday morning, emergency responders said.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release the 2-year-old boy was found in a neighbor’s pool near 70th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Firefighters said dispatch was called to a home about a “baby not breathing” around 11:30 a.m. During the call, the 9-1-1 operator gave instruction on how to perform CPR on the child.

Medical personnel and police arrived and took over life-saving efforts before taking the child to a pediatric trauma location.

Police told KTAR News 92.3 FM the child was last seen playing in the backyard of his family’s home before he was found in the pool. The residences are separated by a 6-foot wall and no one was believed to be at the neighbor’s home when the child died.

Fire department counselors were sent to help the family.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating.

No other information was made immediately available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.