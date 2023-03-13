Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4 Mesa police officers injured during 2 incidents over weekend

Mar 13, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm
Leon Brisco (Mesa Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A Mesa police officer was injured while trying to take a suspect into custody after a collision Sunday morning, authorities said.

It was the East Valley city’s second incident of the weekend in which officers were injured while making arrests, the Mesa Police Department said.

Sunday’s incident started when police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Horne between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue around 11 a.m.

Officers saw 30-year-old Leon Brisco in the passenger seat “manipulating items” and told him he was being detained, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

He allegedly became confrontational, and a fight ensued while the officers tried putting him into handcuffs. One officer was injured during the struggle.

Police didn’t provide a description of the injury, but court records say the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After Brisco was subdued, police found substances that tests showed were heroin and methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement.

Brisco was booked into jail on felony counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotics.

Elena Giron, 42, who was behind the wheel, faces counts of aggravated DUI and driving on a suspended/revoked license, police said.

The previous morning, around 8:45 a.m., three Mesa officers were hurt while responding to a disturbance call at a Dutch Bros coffee shop near Ray and Power roads.

Police said a six-minute fight took place before Tegan Williams, 21, could be taken into custody.

Two officers suffered hand injuries, including one that requires surgery, and another was knocked unconscious by a kick.

Williams was booked on felony counts of aggravated assault with disfigurement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

