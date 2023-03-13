PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued in Phoenix for a missing man who has cognitive problems, authorities said.

Ronald Peter Smith, 68, was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m., when he left the area of 70th Avenue and Indian School Road on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Smith’s family told police he has a medical condition and gets confused easily.

Smith stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a green shirt, black sweater vest, black pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information as to Smith’s whereabouts should call Phoenix police’s missing persons unit at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6151,

