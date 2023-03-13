MCSO arrests former detention officer for failing to appear in court

PHOENIX — A former detention officer for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office who has been accused of smuggling fentanyl and methamphetamine into a Valley jail was arrested Friday for failing to appear in court.

Andres Salazar, who worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail, was arrested in January for coordinating with inmates to smuggle the pills into the jail.

The 27-year-old was booked on two counts of promoting prison contraband, one count of transport for sale and one count for sale of a narcotic drug.

Salazar had been an employee at MCSO since October 2019.

He was taken to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for custody.

No additional information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.