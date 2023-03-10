PHOENIX — Closures of each direction on a portion of Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is among a handful of restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend.

The first closure of I-17 takes place from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday as the southbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project. The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads are also set to be closed for the project.

The northbound lanes of I-17 will then close beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive located north of Union Hills Drive, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed during that time.

In the East Valley, westbound U.S. 60 is scheduled to be closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. During the closure, both Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 and the westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Stapley, Mesa and Country Club drives will all be shut down.

I-17 SB closed between Cactus and Northern.

🚧 I-17 NB closed between Northern and Yorkshire.

🚧 US 60 WB closed between Alma School and McClintock.

Near Sky Harbor Airport, the westbound Interstate 10 ramp to the northbound State Route 143 Hohokam Expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues. Northbound 48th Street and State Route 143 will be narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday before closing from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday. The eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road is also scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the project.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for new interchange construction.

In the south Valley, eastbound I-10 going toward Tucson will be narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge near State Route 587 from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The westbound lanes of the freeway going toward Phoenix are also going to be narrowed to one lane overnight between the Gila River Bridge and Riggs Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

