ARIZONA NEWS

Last person tied to Arizona meth ring sentenced to over 5 years in prison

Mar 10, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:23 am
PHOENIX — The fifth and final person connected to an Arizona drug ring was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison last week, authorities said.

A federal judge sentenced Darris Manero Vincent, 44, to 66 months behind bars and three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.

Four other Arizonans tied to the drug ring were sentenced in 2021, with penalties ranging from three to 10 years in prison.

They were Cristal Perrin, 53, Paul Zuccarello, 58, Carlos Bustamante, 47, and Carlos De La Cruz, 36. De La Cruz is from Phoenix. The other four defendants are from Maricopa.

An investigation into Vincent began in 2018 when police were looking into an undercover operation that involved the sale of meth on the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

Vincent sold meth to an undercover officer on several occasions in 2018 and then he introduced the officer to Perrin, Zuccarello, Bustamente and de la Cruz, who were some of his suppliers, the release said.

All four co-defendants also sold meth to the undercover officer in 2018 and 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Ak-Chin Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

