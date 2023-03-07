PHOENIX — Arizona’s first Scheels sporting goods store is preparing for its fall debut, which will bring a variety of gear and family-friendly attractions to the East Valley.

The grandiose 250,000-square-foot retail space, which has been under development at Chandler Fashion Center since May 2021, is set to open Sept. 30.

In its first Arizona store, Scheels will pull out all the stops with an indoor Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with over 600 fish, mini bowling, arcade games, interactive card games and a café that serves gourmet sandwiches and soups.

The sports retailer will sell a variety of items from more than 75 specialty shops, including clothing, hunting and fishing gear.

The Chandler store is looking to hire more than 400 associates, according to a press release.

Full-time positions now available include social media specialists, human resources assistants and freight support. Part-time positions will be posted in the coming months.

To facilitate the hiring, Scheels opened a career center at 1320 S. Spectrum Blvd., southeast of the Loop 101 Price Freeway/Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange.

“At Scheels, our customers, our community partners and our team of empowered associates are what’s most important,” Louie Sikich, Chandler store leader, said in the release.

“While we have a small Scheels team here already making our new home in Chandler, the majority of our associates will be hired locally. We can’t wait to expand our team and we look forward to welcoming many community members to our Scheels family.”

The company, which is based in North Dakota, has more than 30 stores nationwide.

