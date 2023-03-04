Former Valley attorney sentenced after sexual assault conviction

PHOENIX — A former Valley attorney was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse and sexual assault, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that after his prison sentence, Edward Maldonado, would be required to register as a lifetime sex offender and will be put on probation for 10 years.

“Justice prevailed today for the victims of a lawyer who took advantage of his position and his stature to sexually abuse and take advantage of women in the legal profession,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“I am very proud of this office for standing up for these victims and helping them find justice. The courage these victims have shown by reporting this abuse and testifying against this assailant is to be commended. Today’s sentencing is the culmination of the hard work of this office to bring justice no matter who the defendant is.”

Maldonado was found guilty of one count of sexual assault, a class two felony and one count of sexual abuse, a class five felony.

Both crimes were committed on June 27, 2014.

