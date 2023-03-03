PHOENIX — Various road closures across metro Phoenix this weekend could deter drivers during their commute.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed, as well as the on-ramps at Rose Garden lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives and Bell Road.

WEEKEND CLOSURES: 🚧 I-17 SB between Greenway & Northern.

🚧 I-10 WB between SR 143 & I-17.

🚧 US 60 WB between Stapley & Loop 101.

🚧 I-10 EB between I-17 & SR 51.

🚧 I-10 WB between I-17 & 7th Ave. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/xHFBw3LWDM pic.twitter.com/JtTtzQb7C3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 3, 2023

Near Sky Harbor Airport, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 143 and the I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday for a widening project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads will also be closed during that time, as well as the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue.

In the East Valley, westbound US 60 will be closed between Stapley Drive and the Loop 101 Price Freeway from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Westbound on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road will also be closed during that time.

Also in Phoenix, eastbound I-10 will be closed between the I-17 and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday for tunnel maintenance.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between the I-17 and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday also for tunnel maintenance.

Finally, south of Chandler, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights for a pavement improvement project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.