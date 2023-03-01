Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix mortuary sued for mistakenly cremating woman’s body

Mar 1, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:57 am
(Facebook Photo/EastLake Mortuary)...
(Facebook Photo/EastLake Mortuary)
(Facebook Photo/EastLake Mortuary)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The children of a Phoenix resident filed a lawsuit against a Phoenix mortuary on Monday after their mother’s body was mistakenly cremated.

The lawsuit filed by the family alleges EastLake Mortuary was contacted for funeral and viewing services shortly after Joann Stephens passed away last year in November.

When the family went to finalize arrangements, they were allegedly told there would be no service because Stephens was cremated the day before.

RELATED STORIES

The plaintiffs said EastLake had previously agreed to transport and store Stephens’ remains, prepare her body for viewing, provide a casket for viewing and arrange a memorial service at a nearby church.

The mortuary is being sued for breach of contract, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit also stated that cremation was against Stephen’s beliefs and that numerous extended family members had flown out from across the country only to learn after they arrived what had happened.

In addition to the alleged actions of the mortuary, the plaintiffs allege the mortuary attempted to cover up their actions and what happened to her cremains.

As no proof or verification of the identify of the cremains were ever given to the family, they believe the ashes they were given are not Stephen’s actual cremains.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Queen Creek police arrest teenager after report of shots fired prompted search

A search prompted by reports of shots fired in Queen Creek ended when a teenager was detained Tuesday night, hours after a neighborhood was put on alert.
9 hours ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)...
Marcia Hammond

Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.
9 hours ago
Riad Jaradeh lost loved ones in Turkey's recent earthquakes. (KTAR News Photo/Peter Samore)...
Peter Samore

North Phoenix church rallying for earthquake survivors in Turkey, Syria

A north Phoenix church with ties in Turkey are rallying for earthquake survivors in the transcontinental country and also Syria.
9 hours ago
Follow @suelenrivera...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona Jewish Historical Society offers Anne Frank House VR experience

A virtual reality experience is launching in Phoenix, allowing visitors to submerge themselves in history while touring the Anne Frank House.
9 hours ago
Raquel Terán, left, and Rosanna Gabaldón, right. (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Pair of Arizona senators stepping down from Democratic leadership positions

Two Arizona state senators announced Tuesday they would be stepping down from Democratic leadership roles, citing different reasons.
9 hours ago
(Queen Creek Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Queen Creek

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 80-year-old man with a medical condition last seen in Queen Creek.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Phoenix mortuary sued for mistakenly cremating woman’s body