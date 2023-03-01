Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Cochise County votes to gives Republican recorder election duties through 2024

Feb 28, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm
FILE - Cochise County Recorder David Stevens poses for a portrait inside his office in Bisbee, Ariz...
FILE - Cochise County Recorder David Stevens poses for a portrait inside his office in Bisbee, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A rural Arizona county board that was embroiled in 2022 over voting machine conspiracies voted 2-1 along party lines Tuesday, Feb. 28, to give responsibility for elections through 2024 to Stevens, the county's elected Republican recorder, a move the state Attorney General's office suggested may be illegal. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A rural Arizona county board that was embroiled last year in voting machine conspiracies voted Tuesday to give responsibility for elections through 2024 to the county’s elected Republican recorder, a move the state attorney general’s office suggested may be illegal.

The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors backed the agreement giving administrative election duties to county Recorder David Stevens, another Republican. Democrat Ann English voted against it, saying the legality of the measure needed to be studied.

“I hope we don’t regret it,” English said.

Judd said she felt comfortable moving ahead, and noted that the board could abandon the agreement if things didn’t work out.

RELATED STORIES

“I just don’t want to put it off,” she said.

One of the two Republicans who voted in favor of the measure was Tom Crosby, who is the subject of a recall effort.

English said that in light of the caution from the attorney general’s office, “I think we are acting in an inappropriate and ill-advised way.”

Stevens would replace Lisa Marra, who was the country’s respected elections director before she recently resigned from the nonpartisan position after five years. Marra had objected to unsuccessful efforts by Republicans on the board to conduct a full hand count of last year’s mid-term vote amid conspiracies that ballot tabulators were illegal or faulty.

Arizona’s Solicitor Joshua Bendor sent a letter to Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre on Monday, warning that he had “serious questions about the legality of the Board’s intended course of action.” He noted that there was nothing in state statutes to allow a county board to give its recorder full administrative responsibility for elections.

In Arizona, elected recorders such as Stevens already play a part in elections. They register voters, distribute mail ballots and verify signatures on the ones sent back, while the nonpartisan election director handles the counting.

Stevens is friends with former GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem, who attended former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the Capitol riot, and who ran unsuccessfully last year for secretary of state, Arizona’s top election post. Finchem said he would not have certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Arizona.

Stevens recently joined a nonprofit founded by Finchem that he says focuses on election integrity.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Queen Creek Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police search for armed man after reports of shots fired near Queen Creek neighborhood

Police are searching for an armed man after receiving reports of shots fired in Queen Creek, temporarily locking down a school and placing residents on alert.
18 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery ticket sold at Mesa convenience store hits for $367,000

A stop at a Valley convenience store has made someone $367,000 richer after hitting a jackpot Monday night, lottery officials said.
18 hours ago
phoenix fire hazmat truck...
KTAR.com

Fire department called to Phoenix school after chemical odor sickens kids

Firefighters were called to a Phoenix school Tuesday morning after ten students who came into contact with chemicals said they felt sick.
18 hours ago
Carlos Castro Alcaraz (Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix

The man arrested last month for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub to undercover Phoenix police last month has been indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.
18 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rainy, windy weather to make return to metro Phoenix this week

Rainy and windy conditions are coming back to metro Phoenix on Wednesday, according to meteorologists.
18 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Daiso Japan USA)...
Kevin Stone

Japanese discount retailer Daiso making Arizona debut in Chandler

Daiso is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend in Chandler, the Japanese discount retailer's first Arizona location.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Cochise County votes to gives Republican recorder election duties through 2024