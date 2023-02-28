Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley Goodwill burglary suspects nabbed after wrong-way freeway chase

Feb 28, 2023, 8:53 AM | Updated: 9:08 am
(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two suspects in a burglary at a West Valley Goodwill store were arrested after a low-speed, wrong-way freeway chase early Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an active burglary just after midnight at the Litchfield Park thrift store at Dysart and Camelback roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects allegedly broke in by wrapping a chain around the store’s doors and pulling them open with a truck, which had been reported stolen, MCSO said.

When deputies arrived and tried to stop the truck, it drove off onto Loop 303 at or below the speed limit.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities deployed spike sticks, which deflated two tires, but the truck continued at a speed of 30-35 mph.

An MCSO helicopter and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers took part in the pursuit.

The truck exited Loop 303 at Bell Road and reentered the freeway in the wrong direction. Law enforcement personnel drove ahead to warn oncoming traffic and close freeway ramps in the area.

A DPS unit stopped the truck by bumping it — a method known as a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) — at Happy Valley Road.

Two men, whom MCSO said showed signs of being under the influence, were taken into custody without incident.

No other details were immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Carlos Castro Alcaraz (Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix

The man arrested last month for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub to undercover Phoenix police last month has been indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rainy, windy weather to make return to metro Phoenix this week

Rainy and windy conditions are coming back to metro Phoenix on Wednesday, according to meteorologists.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Daiso Japan USA)...
Kevin Stone

Japanese discount retailer Daiso making Arizona debut in Chandler

Daiso is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend in Chandler, the Japanese discount retailer's first Arizona location.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Circle K)...
KTAR.com

1 dead in Peoria after shooting at gas station; suspect, others drive away

A young man is dead after he was shot at a West Valley convenience store and police are looking for the four men who came with him.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)...
Associated Press

Arizona Republican legislative leaders disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

Arizona Republican leaders raced to distance themselves from claims that politicians, judges and public officials are taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.
12 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
SuElen Rivera

Yuma mayor on action at the border after Hobbs visit: ‘A lot of it remains to be seen’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs upheld her promise to visit the border at Yuma, but the city's mayor said only time will tell if action follows in the foreseeable future.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
West Valley Goodwill burglary suspects nabbed after wrong-way freeway chase