PHOENIX — Two suspects in a burglary at a West Valley Goodwill store were arrested after a low-speed, wrong-way freeway chase early Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an active burglary just after midnight at the Litchfield Park thrift store at Dysart and Camelback roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects allegedly broke in by wrapping a chain around the store’s doors and pulling them open with a truck, which had been reported stolen, MCSO said.

When deputies arrived and tried to stop the truck, it drove off onto Loop 303 at or below the speed limit.

Authorities deployed spike sticks, which deflated two tires, but the truck continued at a speed of 30-35 mph.

An MCSO helicopter and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers took part in the pursuit.

The truck exited Loop 303 at Bell Road and reentered the freeway in the wrong direction. Law enforcement personnel drove ahead to warn oncoming traffic and close freeway ramps in the area.

A DPS unit stopped the truck by bumping it — a method known as a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) — at Happy Valley Road.

Two men, whom MCSO said showed signs of being under the influence, were taken into custody without incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.