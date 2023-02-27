Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona to unveil new driver’s license design with updated security features

Feb 27, 2023, 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:10 pm
(ADOT Photo)
(ADOT Photo)
BY

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday will switch to a new driver’s license that has an updated design to prevent counterfeits and other potential security issues.

“It’ll make it a lot more difficult for fraud or counterfeit IDs to be successful, which in turns helps protect everyone’s identity,” Bill Lamoreaux, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

The new driver’s licenses and other state IDs are being introduced at the start of March because the state signed a contract with a new vendor, Thales Group.

IDs with previous designs will remain valid.

Lamoreaux said Arizona is adopting some of Thales’ security features, including having laser-engraved information and a black and white photo.

The cards will be made of 100% polycarbonate material with layers of fused plastics without adhesives, a move ADOT said will prevent tampering and make them more durable.

Other security features include a raised surface with a subtle feel and two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card. Both features are there to authenticate the cards.

Saguaro cactuses will give the cards an Arizona touch.

Drivers who request a new license starting Wednesday can expect to get them in the mail in a few days.

Lamoreaux said guidance is coming soon for those who have to check identification at businesses and other purposes.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz contributed to this report.

