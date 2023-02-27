PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a business parking lot in south Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect was referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Courts for charges, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

They found 27-year-old William Masters unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Masters was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect was detained nearby and taken to a hospital to be admitted for medical issues before he was booked.

No additional information was made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.