ARIZONA NEWS
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at south Phoenix business parking lot
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a business parking lot in south Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.
The suspect was referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Courts for charges, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
They found 27-year-old William Masters unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
Masters was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The suspect was detained nearby and taken to a hospital to be admitted for medical issues before he was booked.
No additional information was made available.
