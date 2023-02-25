Close
ARIZONA NEWS

San Bellara luxury apartments opens in north Scottsdale

Feb 25, 2023, 1:20 PM
PHOENIX — Scottsdale’s newest luxury apartment complex began welcoming residents to their new homes this week as San Bellara officially opened its doors.

Located near the Scottsdale Quarter at the intersection of Hayden and Camelback roads, the community is made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging between 1,007 and 1,870 square feet.

“Modern, sophisticated and stylish – San Bellara has timeless appeal,” John Carlson, president of Mark-Taylor Residential, said in a press release.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a luxurious lifestyle to our valued residents. Our homes are thoughtfully built with quality craftmanship and strong attention to detail. Design choices are intentional, inspired by Mark-Taylor’s signature feeling of home.”

The property offers residents various amenities, such as a private patio or balcony, a resort-style swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

It’s the second development on the Scottsdale property for Mark-Taylor Residential, sitting adjacent to the company’s San Artes community.

More information on the luxury apartment complex can be found on the official website.

