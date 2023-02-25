Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert police looking for driver who attempted to run into children

Feb 25, 2023, 5:45 AM
(Gilbert Police Department screenshot)...
(Gilbert Police Department screenshot)
(Gilbert Police Department screenshot)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Gilbert police are seeking public assistance in finding a driver who allegedly attempted to run into a group of children last week.

Officers responded to the area of Higley Road and Bloomfield Parkway in the Morrison Ranch Community on Feb. 17 after 9 p.m. to calls of a reckless driver, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.

The reporting party alerted officers of a white Toyota Tacoma that drove through a grass area attempting to strike the group before leaving the neighborhood, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows a group of people running toward a structure as the vehicle circles before taking off:

The vehicle was identified in other incidents reported in the area, authorities said.

Police are also looking for a dark colored sedan and a white colored sedan believed to be in connection to the incident.

The Gilbert Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

