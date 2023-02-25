Dog Days of Glendale event returns Saturday to support furry friends

PHOENIX — Dog Days of Glendale returns to Murphy Park on Saturday for pet lovers and families with a theme of health for animals and people.

The 13th annual event will consist of more than 50 vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations, immunizations, pet adoption opportunities and activities such as the Bark Buster’s Challenge Zone and RunBuddy Mobile’s dog gym.

With this year’s theme, featured presentations include K-9 first aid and CPR demonstrations.

Vendors will offer dog bandanas, jewelry, treats, food samples and grooming services.

Visitors can visit nonprofits looking for help with fundraising, including the Animals and Humans in Disaster, Empty Bowls Pet Food Pantry. There will also be a raffle to win prizes and help organizations that aim to assist dogs in the community.

Attendees are asked to keep their dogs on leashes, not to leave them unattended and to refrain from bringing sick dogs to the park.

Festivities run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

