Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in Phoenix after crash

Feb 24, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm
(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)...
(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)
(ADOT Traffic Camera Screenshot)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopened after it closed in Phoenix on Friday afternoon due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway shut down just past Lower Buckeye Road at about 3 p.m., and the Arizona Department of Transportation announced its reopening just after 5:30 p.m.

Drivers were being directed off the freeway at Buckeye Road.

The southbound lanes weren’t affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen Loop 202.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Dog Days of Glendale - Historic Downtown Glendale)...
KTAR.com

Dog Days of Glendale event returns Saturday to support furry friends

Dog Days of Glendale returns to Murphy Park on Saturday with a new theme of health for animals and people.  
21 hours ago
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...
Associated Press

Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant to face trial

An Arizona rancher accused of shooting at a group of migrants on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man, will face trial.
21 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Junior League of Phoenix)...
KTAR.com

Annual Junior League of Phoenix indoor rummage sale brings deals to fairgrounds

The deals will be flying Saturday when the Junior League of Phoenix holds its 86th Annual Rummage Sale at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
21 hours ago
Caroline Patten, Cooper Lamb and Elaine Lamb (Twitter Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

Suspect charged in fatal Gilbert crash involving family of Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb

A suspect who crashed into a vehicle occupied by family of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in Gilbert is facing manslaughter charges.
21 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@ScottsdalePD)...
KTAR.com

Tesla catches fire, causes road closure, after crashing in Scottsdale

A Tesla reportedly caught fire twice after crashing in Scottsdale on Friday, leading to an extended street closure.
21 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County’s Hickman frustrated with Brnovich, suppression of election report

Maricopa County's Clint Hickman voiced his displeasure with Mark Brnovich over the suppression of the election report.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in Phoenix after crash