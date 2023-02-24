PHOENIX — The northbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopened after it closed in Phoenix on Friday afternoon due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway shut down just past Lower Buckeye Road at about 3 p.m., and the Arizona Department of Transportation announced its reopening just after 5:30 p.m.

Drivers were being directed off the freeway at Buckeye Road.

The southbound lanes weren’t affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen Loop 202.

No other information was available.

