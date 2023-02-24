PHOENIX — The deals will be flying Saturday when the Junior League of Phoenix holds its 86th Annual Rummage Sale at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Billed as “Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale,” the event is set for two sessions, from 8 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building.

Admission is $5 for the morning session and free for the afternoon, when all remaining items will be 50% off. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10.

Thousands of donated items will be for sale, including art, books, clothing, housewares and toys.

“The number one tip we have for shoppers is to arrive early for the best selection,” Kelly Kaysonepeth, Junior League of Phoenix president, said in a press release.

“With more than 20 departments, there is something for everyone. We have many repeat shoppers year after year, including some that have been coming for 30-plus years.”

The rummage sale is the nonprofit group’s signature fundraiser. Last year’s event drew more than 2,000 shoppers and raised around $140,000, according to the release.

The Junior League of Phoenix has raised more than $7 million over the sale’s history.

“The Rummage Sale is event planning at its best, where JLP members come together to donate, organize and execute,” Kaysonepeth said.

“It’s also an event for the community through and through, where the community can buy gently used and new items at greatly reduced prices while also contributing to JLP’s ability to impact the community through our valuable programs.”

