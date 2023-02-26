Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe accepting Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist applications this week

Feb 26, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Facebook Photo/Tempe)...
(Facebook Photo/Tempe)
(Facebook Photo/Tempe)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Tempe will begin accepting pre-applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program — also know as Section 8 — waitlist on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is meant to assist low-income families with rent subsidies for apartments or houses.

Applications are due by March 13 at 11:59 p.m. The city will then hold a lottery to add 3,000 households to the waitlist.

Those placed on the waitlist will be notified, while others will have to reapply in the future.

RELATED STORIES

“In the city of Tempe, we are committed to increasing access to affordable housing. The Housing Choice Voucher program offers a way to fulfill this commitment,” Irma Hollamby Cain, deputy director for Community Health and Human Services, said in a press release.

With the voucher, individuals would pay approximately 30-40% of their income for rent and utilities.

Applicants will need to fill out full names, birthdates, gross household income and social security numbers if applicable.

Someone within the household must have legal residency in order to qualify for the assistance.

Tempe will give preferences to applicants who live and work in the city, who were terminated from the city’s HCV program for a lack of funding or those who have been a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking within the last five years.

Interested individuals can apply online once the window opens.

