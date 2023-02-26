Banner Children’s receives $5M to create pediatric cancer center in Mesa

PHOENIX – Arizona-based Banner Children’s plans to create a dedicated center for pediatric cancer patients using a $5 million donation from cable giant Cox.

The Blood and Cancer Center at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa is going to offer consultations, treatment and follow-up care for children and young adults up to 19 years of age at a single site, the hospital said Wednesday in a press release.

The renovation consolidates an existing pediatric hematology oncology clinic and an outpatient treatment center at the medical campus near U.S. 60 and Dobson Road.

“Through this grant, hundreds of patients and their families will receive care from a multidisciplinary team of experts all in one place, from diagnosis through lengthy treatment,” Andy Petersen, president and CEO of the Banner Health Foundation said at the check presentation.

The center is drawn up for five exam rooms, four private infusion rooms and two infusion bays.

Support at the site for patients families includes integrative therapies, the hospital said.

“Cancer is scary, and even more so when it’s your child. We’re happy to do our small part to help make treatment options easier for children and their families,” Jim Kennedy, chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, said.

The oncology program saw more than 4,500 children in clinic visits and outpatient consultations in 2021. That was a 27% jump from the previous year, Banner Children’s said.

