Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Banner Children’s receives $5M to create pediatric cancer center in Mesa

Feb 26, 2023, 6:30 AM
(James M. Cox Foundation Photo)...
(James M. Cox Foundation Photo)
(James M. Cox Foundation Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Arizona-based Banner Children’s plans to create a dedicated center for pediatric cancer patients using a $5 million donation from cable giant Cox.

The Blood and Cancer Center at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa is going to offer consultations, treatment and follow-up care for children and young adults up to 19 years of age at a single site, the hospital said Wednesday in a press release.

The renovation consolidates an existing pediatric hematology oncology clinic and an outpatient treatment center at the medical campus near U.S. 60 and Dobson Road.

“Through this grant, hundreds of patients and their families will receive care from a multidisciplinary team of experts all in one place, from diagnosis through lengthy treatment,” Andy Petersen, president and CEO of the Banner Health Foundation said at the check presentation.

RELATED STORIES

The center is drawn up for five exam rooms, four private infusion rooms and two infusion bays.

Support at the site for patients families includes integrative therapies, the hospital said.

“Cancer is scary, and even more so when it’s your child. We’re happy to do our small part to help make treatment options easier for children and their families,” Jim Kennedy, chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, said.

The oncology program saw more than 4,500 children in clinic visits and outpatient consultations in 2021. That was a 27% jump from the previous year, Banner Children’s said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Tempe)...
KTAR.com

Tempe accepting Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist applications this week

Tempe will begin accepting pre-applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program -- also know as Section 8 -- waitlist on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
10 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Pair of gun traffickers attempting to enter Mexico from Nogales sentenced

Two men were each charged with one count of smuggling goods from the U.S. after attempting to traffic firearms into Mexico from Nogales.
10 hours ago
Rainbows Festival (Debra Taylor Facebook photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Pride unveils headliners for 20th annual Rainbows Festival

Phoenix Pride announced the headliners for the Rainbows Festival coming in April to the Heritage Square Historic District downtown.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot and kill armed man allegedly drunk driving

Phoenix police shot and killed an armed man who was allegedly drunk driving Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
1 day ago
Diversified Partners Photo...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale firm invests $100M in Glendale commercial real estate projects

A Scottsdale real estate firm is expanding its portfolio to the West Valley with the announcement this week of $100 million of investments for a handful of Glendale developments.
1 day ago
(Mark-Taylor Residential/Facebook Photo)...
KTAR.com

San Bellara luxury apartments opens in north Scottsdale

Scottsdale's newest luxury apartment complex began welcoming residents to their new homes this week as San Bellara officially opened its doors.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Banner Children’s receives $5M to create pediatric cancer center in Mesa