3 killed in fiery head-on collision near Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – Three people were killed in a fiery head-on collision on a Phoenix street late Thursday, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the vehicles crashed near 19th Avenue and Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at 11:20 p.m.

A male driver in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the male driver and male passenger from the second car were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The Phoenix Fire Department said emergency medical personnel performed advanced life-support measures on the two after they were extricated from the car.

A third vehicle was involved but was struck in the aftermath of the head-on crash, police said.

The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were not injured.

Police closed 19th Avenue at Rose Garden Lane for the investigation that was still in progress Friday morning.

No other details were made immediately available.

