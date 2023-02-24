Bring your old coins to National Money Show in Phoenix for evaluation

PHOENIX – More than $100 million worth of rare coins and paper money will be on display at the National Money Show at the Phoenix Convention Center next week.

Attendees of the event, which will run from March 2-4, are encouraged to bring their old coins and currency with them to discover what they may be worth.

“The National Money Show will provide the public access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels and educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists,” Executive Director of the American Numismatic Association Kim Kiick said in a press release.

“Many of the dealers will provide complimentary, informal evaluations of the public’s old money.”

The signature piece in the show is a legendary Lincoln cent valued at more than $1 million.

“The National Money Show is a family-friendly, educational event sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association,” Dr. Ralph Ross, president of the 25,000-member organization, said in the release.

“Money is history you can hold in your hands, and you have the opportunity to see many numismatic national treasures in person at the show.”

The show also will feature a rare U.S. nickel insured for $3 million, displays of medals honoring President George Washington, rare examples of the first U.S. dimes from 1796 and 1797 and fascinating “funny money,” aka U.S. bills printed with various errors, such as upside down or missing serial numbers.

The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 2 and March 3, as well as from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 4.

The entry fee on March 2-3 is $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and under, as well as active duty and retired military personnel with a valid ID with up to three guests, will be admitted free. There is no entry fee on March 4.

For more information, visit the National Money Show online.

