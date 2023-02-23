Congregation buys 50-year-old Phoenix church for $1 million

PHOENIX — A Phoenix congregation has a new home after recently buying a 50-year-old Baptist church for $1 million.

NAI Horizon’s Church Realty Solutions represented buyer Phoenix Chin Bethel Church in the transaction. First Southern Baptist Church of Phoenix was the seller.

The 1.54-acre property at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was most recently a Korean New Life Presbyterian Church.

“The acquisition of the church facilities will enable Phoenix Chin Bethel Church to have space to accommodate significant expansion of its church as well as now having a location in and around their Chin community,” Thomas Smith, NAI Horizon senior vice president, said in a press release Wednesday.

“This transaction was an excellent example of having a team committed to helping a client purchase their ideal property.”

The 11,500-square-foot church, which was built in 1973, has a kitchen, security lighting, a security gate, dual street frontage, landscaping, a building sign and 75 fenced and paved parking spaces, according to the release.

The church can seat up to 280 people, has ample classroom space for children and is less than a mile from Grand Canyon University’s campus.

