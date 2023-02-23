I Love Mesa Day celebration returns to downtown on Saturday

PHOENIX — I Love Mesa Day is returning to downtown Mesa on Saturday for a party full of free, family-friendly and outdoor events.

Put on by the city of Mesa and Downtown Mesa Association, activities for guests include free museum admission, movies and fireworks.

The festivities will run all day beginning at 8 a.m. with a farmer’s market, the i.d.e.a. Museum opening at 9 a.m. and the concert series beginning on North Macdonald Drive at 5 p.m. and ending with a firework show at 9 p.m. over downtown Mesa, according to a press release.

Main Street will become the hub of activities at 11 a.m. with a petting zoo, carnival games and rides, community performances, roaming princess characters, a speed painter and a variety of food trucks.

“Downtown Mesa is a rapidly changing part of our city, full of new and legacy businesses, great community events and several award-winning destinations for arts and culture,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release.

“I Love Mesa Day will be another great opportunity for people to visit, return to or discover Mesa for the first time.”

Additionally, there will be a roller skating demonstration, open skating, a D.J. skating party and the screening of Luca and An Extremely Goofy Movie at The Plaza at Mesa City Center.

I Love Mesa Day started in September 2021 to support local businesses and introduce valley residents to the uniquely local offerings in downtown Mesa, according to the release.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.