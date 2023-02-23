Suspect says fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood was self-defense

PHOENIX – The suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday night in northeast Phoenix says he pulled the trigger in self-defense, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and 56th Street around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a 24-year-old man, Dylan Forbes, with a fatal gunshot wound in a vehicle.

“The suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Cameron Drake, left the scene and called police stating he shot Forbes in self-defense,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in the release.

Officers located Drake and detained him. After being interviewed at police headquarters, he was booked into jail on a second-degree murder count. Prosecutors will determine if formal charges will be brought in the case.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during a dispute. Police said Drake, Forbes and another man were in the vehicle at the time.

The third man, who was not identified, also called police after the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.