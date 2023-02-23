Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix office park near Metrocenter Mall to undergo monthslong renovation

Feb 23, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Stevens-Leinweber Construction Photo)...
(Stevens-Leinweber Construction Photo)
(Stevens-Leinweber Construction Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A multimillion-dollar renovation project will change the scenery at an office park in Phoenix near Metrocenter Mall, developers said.

The makeover of the Lake Biltmore Corporate Center near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue was prompted by the recent announcement of plans to redevelop the iconic mall in the area.

WJM Enterprises bought the 102,000-square-foot center with a lakefront view last year for $11.5 million. The company expects the new look to be finished by the middle of 2023.

Plans for the new look include redesigned lobbies, conference rooms, break rooms and common areas; upgraded restrooms and modernized landscaping.

“The transformation of Metrocenter Mall has become a powerful economic driver for this trade area, creating an exciting ripple effect for projects situated all around the mall property,” Harold Dorenbecher, a spokesman for Lake Biltmore Corporate Center, said in a press release.

“The reimagined Lake Biltmore Corporate Center will bring this asset up to modern specifications, making it one of the nicest office buildings in the area, with a focus on providing the lifestyle and workplace amenities that today’s employees and employers are prioritizing.”

Work is underway on 30,000 square feet of the office park, according to Stevens-Leinweber Construction, the project’s general contractor.

Some spaces will be move-in ready, the contractors said, with suites designed for tenants with needs of 1,500 square feet or more.

