Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Powerful storm sweeps across Arizona, takes out power and cancels flights

Feb 22, 2023, 6:50 AM | Updated: 10:29 am
(Matt Rourke/Associated Press)...
(Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
(Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Blasting winds disrupted flights out of Phoenix and shut down roads around cities and towns to the north Wednesday as a major winter storm created hazardous conditions.

Rain poured in some parts of the Valley and thousands were without power, according to utility company outage maps.

Salt River Project’s map showed the majority of the 6,215 Valley outages would be resolved by around 10:30 a.m.

Arizona Public Service customers were hit hardest in northeastern Arizona, where 12,427 were without power around 7 a.m.

In metro Phoenix, an estimated 3,739 were without power but by 8 a.m. it was down to 539.

The National Weather Service recorded wind above 50 mph in multiple Valley locations Wednesday morning, including Paradise Valley, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mesa-Phoenix Gateway Airport, Luke Air Force Base and Deer Valley Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration showed flights could be grounded at Sky Harbor.

As of 10 a.m., 58 flights were canceled and 93 were delayed, according to the airport.

A wind advisory was in place for the Valley until 8 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Up, north, a winter storm warning was in effect in Flagstaff until 11 p.m.

“It is definitely a unique storm system,” Cindy Kobold, a meteorologist with the weather service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Early-morning winds surpassed 65 mph – Flagstaff Airport reported 68 mph before dawn – and combined with snowfall, forced closures of roads all the way to the New Mexico border:

• Interstate 40 between US 93 and the Arizona-New Mexico state line (MP 72-359)
• State Route 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)
• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
• SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)
• SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)
• SR 260 between Star Valley and Heber-Overgaard (MP 257-302)
• SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)
• I-17 between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)
• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)
• US 191 near Alpine (MP 225-252)

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jennie Rodriquez (Phoenix Police Photo)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Phoenix woman who went missing last week

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old Phoenix woman on Wednesday morning, a week after she went missing.
11 hours ago
Jose Olegario Gomez Herrera (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting at Phoenix residence

One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting at a Phoenix home early Tuesday, authorities said.
11 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photos)...
KTAR.com

More than 1M suspected fentanyl pills found after truck rolls over on Arizona freeway

State troopers found more than 1 million suspected fentanyl pills while investigating a single-vehicle freeway crash south of metro Phoenix last week.
11 hours ago
Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix young man with cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued late Tuesday for a missing young man who has cognitive problems, Phoenix authorities said.
11 hours ago
Thunderbird Commerce Park (Creation Rendering)...
KTAR.com

Developer to build $60 million industrial park at Scottsdale Airpark

A Phoenix-based developer announced Tuesday that it acquired 18 acres at the Scottsdale Airpark to build a $60 million industrial center.
11 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Powerful storm sweeps across Arizona, takes out power and cancels flights