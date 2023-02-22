PHOENIX — A crash closed southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during evening rush hour on Tuesday.

The freeway was closed at Southern Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The center and right southbound lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m. while the left lanes remained closed.

The northbound lanes of Loop 202 remained unaffected.

UPDATE ‒ The freeway is closed at Southern Avenue due to this crash. All traffic must exit the freeway at Southern Avenue; there's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic https://t.co/HtJcusO2qA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2023

Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

There was no timetable to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.