ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in Phoenix after crash

Feb 21, 2023, 5:40 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm
(ADOT traffic camera photo)
PHOENIX — A crash closed southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Phoenix during evening rush hour on Tuesday.

The freeway was closed at Southern Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The center and right southbound lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m. while the left lanes remained closed.

The northbound lanes of Loop 202 remained unaffected.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

There was no timetable to reopen the freeway.

No other information was available.

