PHOENIX — Forecasters are warning residents to secure loose yard items and anticipate difficult driving conditions this week with expected to reach at least 50 mph in metro Phoenix.

The National Weather Service said the gusty conditions are likely to start late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“This is going to be unusually strong winds for us and in isolated cases, could be damaging wind gusts,” Jared Heil, a meteorologist with NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

The wind will bring the possibility of dust storms. The Arizona Department of Transportation instructed drivers to pull over and turn their lights off if caught in one.

A strong system will bring very strong winds to the region Tue-Wed. Probabilities are high for strong westerly wind gusts region-wide. Difficult driving conditions are likely along with blowing dust. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/AYwu6VhVaj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 19, 2023

After a warm holiday Monday that will see a high of 75 degrees, temperatures are expected to crash to a high of 60 degrees and a low of 42 degrees by Wednesday.

Higher terrain areas of the state could see wind gusts up to 60 mph and will experience snow this week.

No big changes with the forecast for next week: still VERY windy Tues night into Wed as snow develops. Likewise, remainder of the week keeps snow chances going with probabilities holding/confidence increasing in multi-day amounts reaching 12in. for the higher elevations. #azwx pic.twitter.com/FTljaBOtcx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 19, 2023

Some areas could see at least a foot of snow over multiple days during the latter half of the week.

NWS in Flagstaff issued a High Wind Watch and Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

ADOT advised drivers to pack emergency supplies and expect longer commutes.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

