ARIZONA NEWS

Semiconductor technologies manufacturing facility begins operations in Peoria

Feb 20, 2023, 5:45 AM
(Facebook Photos/HyRel)
PHOENIX — Semiconductor modification company HyRel Technologies announced it began operating out of its Peoria manufacturing facility.

The $15 million, 20,000-square-foot facility created 50 jobs, the company said, and will focus on semiconductors, touchless robotic processing systems and contract manufacturing services.

HyRel Technologies also announced that its first class of four interns from Cactus High School will learn and develop robotic systems at the plant.

“We are proud to welcome HyRel Technologies’ new manufacturing facility to Peoria,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority said in a press release.

“HyRel’s high-tech facility highlights Arizona’s attractiveness for emerging technologies while diversifying the state’s ever-growing semiconductor industry.”

Arizona has become a destination for semiconductor companies in the U.S.

Phoenix will host the largest annual semiconductor and microchips conference in the country in 2025, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced it will build a second facility in north Phoenix.

HyRel was founded in 2021 and chose to move to Peoria because of its proximity to semiconductor companies

“Since my co-founder Scott Baker and I launched HyRel Technologies, it has always been the end goal to move to Arizona, no other state has such a commitment to building a thriving and resilient national semiconductor industry,” Brian Watson, co-founder of HyRel Technologies, said in the release.

“From the Arizona Commerce Authority’s ‘first-of-its-kind’ National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap plan and dedicated investments to the industry, to the white glove service we’ve received from the city of Peoria in helping find our facility, we are very excited to launch this chapter and draw upon the wealth of expertise in the West Valley area.”

Baker and Watson initially considered Albuquerque, N.M., and other areas of the Valley as potential locations for the company’s new plant.

HyRel provides semiconductor modification solutions for military, space, automotive, energy and commercial markets.

The Phoenix Business Journal contributed to this report.

