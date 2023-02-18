Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Shots reportedly fired near Arizona State campus, suspect at large

Feb 17, 2023, 6:21 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm
...
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona State University Police Department reported shots fired just off campus around 5:30 p.m. near University Drive and Rural Road on Friday.

ASU police said the suspect is still on the loose, describing her as a black female in her late 20s standing at 5-foot-4 with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

The unidentified female and an unidentified male were in an argument when the male pushed the female. The female responded by drawing a firearm and firing at least one round, Tempe police said.

The female drew a firearm and let off at least one shot. The two left the scene together and are unable to be located.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The strip mall where the shooting occurred is close to campus and home to many popular food places including Raising Canes, Trader Joe’s, Einstein Bros. Bagels, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Oh, that’s sweet! Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale for weekend

The sweet spot in the Valley this weekend can be found in the west suburbs, where the Chocolate Affaire returns.
21 hours ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2...
Associated Press

Fox hosts doubted 2020 election fraud claims off camera

Private exchanges between Fox News hosts show chasm between what the network promoted and the doubts that its stars held behind the camera.
21 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday...
Associated Press

Biden’s Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts

President Biden built his 2020 run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum," and he insists he can do it again.
21 hours ago
A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...
Associated Press

Scottsdale weighs sharing water again with nearby community

Scottsdale will consider a joint plan with Maricopa County that would supply water again to a community that had its access cut off.
21 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)...
KTAR.com

Ridership on Valley Metro light rail soars during week of Super Bowl

Valley Metro's light rail saw an uptick in ridership of 60% during the week Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs was in town.
21 hours ago
Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, second from left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, fourth from lef...
Kevin Stone

Arizona officials hopeful for action after Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s border visit

Freshman Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the border in Cochise County on Thursday.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Shots reportedly fired near Arizona State campus, suspect at large