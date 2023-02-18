Shots reportedly fired near Arizona State campus, suspect at large

PHOENIX — The Arizona State University Police Department reported shots fired just off campus around 5:30 p.m. near University Drive and Rural Road on Friday.

ASU police said the suspect is still on the loose, describing her as a black female in her late 20s standing at 5-foot-4 with a skinny build and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

The unidentified female and an unidentified male were in an argument when the male pushed the female. The female responded by drawing a firearm and firing at least one round, Tempe police said.

The female drew a firearm and let off at least one shot. The two left the scene together and are unable to be located.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The strip mall where the shooting occurred is close to campus and home to many popular food places including Raising Canes, Trader Joe’s, Einstein Bros. Bagels, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.