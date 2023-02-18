Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Oh, that’s sweet! Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale for weekend

Feb 17, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Chocolate Affaire) (Facebook Photo/Glendale Chocolate Affair) (Facebook Photo/Glendale Chocolate Affaire)

PHOENIX – The sweet spot in the Valley this weekend can be found in the west suburbs, where the Chocolate Affaire returns.

Organizers have lined up more than 50 chocolatiers for the family-friendly event Saturday and Sunday at the Glendale Civic Center near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission and parking are free.

The Chocolate Affaire also features food trucks, cooking demonstrations with chocolate, wine tastings, live music, a kids zone and a visit from Willy Wonka.

Food trucks on-site include K Star Barbecue, Cuties Lemonade and Fabio on Fire.

Sweets sellers include Cerreta Candy Company, The Yard Milkshake Bar, Winstead Candy Co., Onli Cannoli and San Francisco Chocolate Factory.

Entertainers scheduled to perform at the Fountain Terrace over the weekend are Kevin Anthony, Notes from Neptune and the Phoenix Blend Trio.

The Chocolate Affaire debuted in 1995.

