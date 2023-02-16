PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday stuck to her promise and vetoed the Republican-passed “skinny budget” plan, calling it a “partisan exercise.”

“As you know, I have vetoed the partisan budget package sent to my desk this week,” Hobbs said in a letter to Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma, both Republicans.

“Now that we have each presented our vision for the state budget, it’s time to come together to address the nearly two billion dollar gulf between them.”

The GOP voted along party lines on Monday in favor of the $15.8 billion package that would extend current-year spending for another 12 months.

Toma said their proposal was a “responsible state budget” and “was crafted with the needs of the state and of Arizona’s families in mind.”

Hobbs, who released her own budget proposal last month, said the GOP plan was filled with items that she didn’t believe were necessary.

“It’s clear that those who are advocating for a ‘skinny’ budget want to spend significant amounts of money outside of the budget process,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs’ executive budget emphasized public education, affordable housing and water resources.

Toma called Hobbs’ plan a “left-wing wish list” that was “dead on arrival.”

Lawmakers will have until July 1 to agree on a budget to avoid a government shutdown.

“The best way to ensure a budget is finalized before July 1 is to begin negotiations now,” Hobbs said. “I look forward to working with you.

