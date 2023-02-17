PHOENIX – More than 500 craft beers will be on tap Saturday during the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

The annual 21-and-over event is set for a day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s in the forecast.

Nearly 150 brewers from across Arizona and the beyond are scheduled to participate.

Tickets are available online in three tiers.

The VIP level costs $90 and provides access to the grounds at 11:30 a.m., 90 minutes earlier than general admission. It also includes 32 3-ounce samples, a commemorative cup and access to a VIP area with shade, tables and bathrooms.

General admission, which costs $70, starts at 1 p.m. and comes with 28 samples and a cup. Nondrinkers can attend with $20 designated driver tickets.

The event ends at 5 p.m. Organizers expect nearly 10,000 attendees, making it one of the largest beer festivals in the Southwest.

“The Strong Beer Festival is about bringing people together to make a cultural statement about craft beer and why we love it,” Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, said in a press release.

A map of the grounds and other information are available on the event website.

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is part of Arizona Beer Week.

