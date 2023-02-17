ARIZONA NEWS
More than 500 craft beers on tap for Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – More than 500 craft beers will be on tap Saturday during the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
The annual 21-and-over event is set for a day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s in the forecast.
Nearly 150 brewers from across Arizona and the beyond are scheduled to participate.
Tickets are available online in three tiers.
The VIP level costs $90 and provides access to the grounds at 11:30 a.m., 90 minutes earlier than general admission. It also includes 32 3-ounce samples, a commemorative cup and access to a VIP area with shade, tables and bathrooms.
General admission, which costs $70, starts at 1 p.m. and comes with 28 samples and a cup. Nondrinkers can attend with $20 designated driver tickets.
The event ends at 5 p.m. Organizers expect nearly 10,000 attendees, making it one of the largest beer festivals in the Southwest.
“The Strong Beer Festival is about bringing people together to make a cultural statement about craft beer and why we love it,” Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, said in a press release.
A map of the grounds and other information are available on the event website.
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is part of Arizona Beer Week.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.