Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

More than 500 craft beers on tap for Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale

Feb 16, 2023, 8:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Photos) (Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Photos) (Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Photos) (Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Photos) (Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Photos)

PHOENIX – More than 500 craft beers will be on tap Saturday during the 2023 Arizona Strong Beer Festival at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

The annual 21-and-over event is set for a day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s in the forecast.

Nearly 150 brewers from across Arizona and the beyond are scheduled to participate.

Tickets are available online in three tiers.

The VIP level costs $90 and provides access to the grounds at 11:30 a.m., 90 minutes earlier than general admission. It also includes 32 3-ounce samples, a commemorative cup and access to a VIP area with shade, tables and bathrooms.

General admission, which costs $70, starts at 1 p.m. and comes with 28 samples and a cup. Nondrinkers can attend with $20 designated driver tickets.

RELATED STORIES

The event ends at 5 p.m. Organizers expect nearly 10,000 attendees, making it one of the largest beer festivals in the Southwest.

“The Strong Beer Festival is about bringing people together to make a cultural statement about craft beer and why we love it,” Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, said in a press release.

A map of the grounds and other information are available on the event website.

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is part of Arizona Beer Week.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Court rejects Kari Lake’s appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
22 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@TucsonFireDept)...
SuElen Rivera

Investigators look into cause of fatal I-10 rollover with toxic spill in Tucson, hazard ‘mitigated’

Days after a toxic spill caused by a fatal rollover on Interstate 10 in Tucson, investigators were still looking into the cause of the accident.
22 hours ago
(Katie Hobbs Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, as expected, vetoes Republicans’ ‘skinny budget’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday stuck to her promise and vetoed the Republican-passed "skinny budget" plan, calling it a "partisan exercise."
22 hours ago
Daravon Sueing (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest suspect in November murder case

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Glendale man three months ago, authorities said.
22 hours ago
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)...
Kevin Stone

MCSO jail officers seize hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills from inmate smugglers

Maricopa County jail detention officers have seized hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills in recent days, thwarting the efforts of drug-smuggling inmates.
22 hours ago
(AP Photo/Martha Irvine)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: School safety revisited, Gov. Hobbs speaks with dreamers

This week, Arizona News Roundup tackled school safety, Gov. Katie Hobbs' promise to dreamers, wet weather and more.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
More than 500 craft beers on tap for Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale