Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police arrest suspect in November murder case

Feb 16, 2023, 1:53 PM
Daravon Sueing (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Daravon Sueing (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Glendale man three months ago, authorities said.

Daravon Sueing, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old Reydesel “Ray” Parra on Nov. 20, the Glendale Police Department said Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing a man screaming and a gunshot near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They found Parra, the owner of Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix, with a gunshot wound near an apartment stairwell. Parra died after being taken to a hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators found evidence at the scene that identified Sueing as the suspect, police said.

Sueing was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of first-degree murder and prohibited weapon possession, police said.

He was being held on a $2 million bond, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 23.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)...
Kevin Stone

MCSO jail officers seize hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills from inmate smugglers

Maricopa County jail detention officers have seized hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills in recent days, thwarting the efforts of drug-smuggling inmates.
14 hours ago
(AP Photo/Martha Irvine)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: School safety revisited, Gov. Hobbs speaks with dreamers

This week, Arizona News Roundup tackled school safety, Gov. Katie Hobbs' promise to dreamers, wet weather and more.
14 hours ago
(Getty Images Photos, Pixabay Graphic)...
Kevin Stone

Early Arizona polling for Senate looks good for Democrats, bad for MAGA

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is the very early front-runner for the Senate seat currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, according to polling released Thursday.
14 hours ago
Musician Noel Gallagher and Garbage singer Shirley Manson...
KTAR.com

Noel Gallagher, Garbage to rock it up in Phoenix with June tour stop

The Valley is getting a double dose of 1990s alt rock in the spring, when Noel Gallagher and Garbage team up for a tour.
14 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Valley wakes up Thursday to some of coldest temperatures of season

The Valley woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the season Thursday, while temperatures plummeted below zero in parts of northern Arizona.
14 hours ago
FILE - A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility in Marlborough, Mass., on June 10...
Associated Press

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense are […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Glendale police arrest suspect in November murder case