Glendale police arrest suspect in November murder case

PHOENIX – A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Glendale man three months ago, authorities said.

Daravon Sueing, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 55-year-old Reydesel “Ray” Parra on Nov. 20, the Glendale Police Department said Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing a man screaming and a gunshot near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They found Parra, the owner of Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix, with a gunshot wound near an apartment stairwell. Parra died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that identified Sueing as the suspect, police said.

Sueing was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of first-degree murder and prohibited weapon possession, police said.

He was being held on a $2 million bond, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 23.

