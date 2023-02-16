PHOENIX — Glendale has approved a new long-term lease with the management company that runs Desert Diamond Arena and has plans to make $40 million worth of upgrades to the facility.

The guest, artist and athlete experiences will be enhanced as part of the renovations, ASM Global said Tuesday in a press release.

“We passionately believe in Glendale and Desert Diamond’s potential to live up to its name as a diamond in the entertainment sphere,” ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said in the release.

“The area’s track record of hosting spectacular events—like the Super Bowl—can grow even more to enrich the community.”

Desert Diamond Arena, which was known as Gila River Arena until last fall, is coming off what ASM Global says is its most financially successful year.

The venue opened in 2003 and was home to the Arizona Coyotes until this season. The arena has transitioned to hosting more concerts, entertainment acts and other sporting events.

ASM has operated Desert Diamond Arena, which is city-owned, since January 2016.

“Much of our recent success here in Glendale is that we have positioned ourselves together with high-impact, respected partners like ASM Global,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in the release.

Carrie Underwood, Muse and Zach Bryan are already on the docket at the arena this year.

