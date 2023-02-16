Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe City Council to vote on name changes for parks, streets with KKK connections

Feb 16, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Google Maps Screenshot)...
(Google Maps Screenshot)
(Google Maps Screenshot)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Name changes could soon be coming for some Tempe parks and streets that have connections to the Ku Klux Klan.

City Council will vote March 2 on replacing the names of four parks and three streets whose namesakes had ties to the 1920s-era KKK in the East Valley suburb.

New names were brought forth by community members and vetted by Council-appointed volunteers who met several times.

Here are the proposed switches:

RELATED STORIES
  • Hudson Park would become Parque de Soza, which would recognize the multigenerational pioneer Soza family.
  • Michelle Brooks-Totress Park would replace Redden Park. It would honor Brooks-Totress, a community activist, philanthropist and volunteer.
  • Harelson Park would become Mary and Moses Green Park. The Greens were the first Black landowners in Tempe.
  • Ragsdale-MLK Park would replace Sixth Street Park. Lincoln Ragsdale was a prominent local civil rights activist, businessman and veteran.
  • East Laird Street would become Obregon Street. Farmer Pedro “Pete” Obregon was known as “Don Pedro” in Tempe for his work taking care of others.
  • Thomas Lane would replace Hudson Lane. It would recognize Maggie and Theodore Thomas, Black business owners in the city.
  • West Laird Street to become Romo-Jones Street. Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones fought and won the right in court for their children to be allowed to attend school with white children.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Construction begins on Rinchem’s 3rd metro Phoenix chemical facility

Construction began Monday on a chemical warehouse anticipated to be completed in the West Valley by the end of the year. 
1 day ago
Jennie Rodriquez (Phoenix Police Photo)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 63-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix.
1 day ago
(Arizona Governor's Office via AP)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Hobbs aims to reuse border shipping containers as affordable housing

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said plans are underway to convert thousands of shipping containers used as border barrier into affordable housing units.
1 day ago
(Visit Mesa Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa Mayor John Giles sees sunny days ahead with spring training around corner

The return of a full schedule of spring training has Mesa Mayor John Giles as giddy as a kid waiting for Santa Claus.
1 day ago
Luis Angel Nunez (Mesa Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arrest made in fatal stabbing outside Mesa Goodwill last month

More than three weeks after a man was stabbed to death outside a Mesa thrift store, police arrested a suspect last week.
1 day ago
(Twitter Photo/@RepRubenGallego)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Rep. Gallego requests Defense Department briefing on objects shot down over US

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona requested a briefing from the Defense Department regarding objects that have been shot down over the nation.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Tempe City Council to vote on name changes for parks, streets with KKK connections