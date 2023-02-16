PHOENIX — Name changes could soon be coming for some Tempe parks and streets that have connections to the Ku Klux Klan.

City Council will vote March 2 on replacing the names of four parks and three streets whose namesakes had ties to the 1920s-era KKK in the East Valley suburb.

New names were brought forth by community members and vetted by Council-appointed volunteers who met several times.

Here are the proposed switches:

Hudson Park would become Parque de Soza, which would recognize the multigenerational pioneer Soza family.

Michelle Brooks-Totress Park would replace Redden Park. It would honor Brooks-Totress, a community activist, philanthropist and volunteer.

Harelson Park would become Mary and Moses Green Park. The Greens were the first Black landowners in Tempe.

Ragsdale-MLK Park would replace Sixth Street Park. Lincoln Ragsdale was a prominent local civil rights activist, businessman and veteran.

East Laird Street would become Obregon Street. Farmer Pedro “Pete” Obregon was known as “Don Pedro” in Tempe for his work taking care of others.

Thomas Lane would replace Hudson Lane. It would recognize Maggie and Theodore Thomas, Black business owners in the city.

West Laird Street to become Romo-Jones Street. Adolfo Romo and Joaquina Jones fought and won the right in court for their children to be allowed to attend school with white children.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.