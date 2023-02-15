Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Shelter-in-place order reinstated day after fatal crash, toxic spill on I-10 in Tucson

Feb 15, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm
PHOENIX — Residents within 3 miles of a hazmat situation on Interstate 10 in Tucson were told to stay inside Wednesday morning, the day after a fatal crash caused a toxic spill.

I-10 in the southwest part of the city has been closed in both directions between Kolb and Rita roads since a truck tractor pulling a box trailer crashed around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver of the vehicle died.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for a 1-mile perimeter after the wreck. It was lifted at 8:45 p.m. before being reinstated before 5 a.m. Wednesday because gassing occurred when crews were working to remove the vehicle’s load, DPS said.

Around 8:30 a.m., DPS said the order was extended to a 3-mile perimeter.

“Unified Command will actively monitor within these boundaries to ensure public safety and assess the need for possible changes to existing evacuations and shelter-in-place orders,” DPS said in a press release.

“Unified Command advises those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until approximately midday.”

People within the perimeter were advised to turn off their heaters and/or air conditioners.

People within half a mile of the incident were evacuated by DPS and Tucson fire and police departments.

The University of Arizona Tech Park was among the facilities evacuated. Some schoolchildren in Rita Ranch were among those who sheltered in place, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Officials canceled classes at several nearby schools on Wednesday.

The DPS Hazardous Materials Response Unit, Tucson fire and police departments and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were among those working the incident.

The rollover from the truck tractor caused nitric acid to leak out, DPS said. Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and in the manufacture of plastics and dyes.

Pima County’s health department and poison control center on Wednesday recommended that anyone who may have been in contact with the gas for more than 15 minutes get a medical evaluation if they develop respiratory difficulties like wheezing or shortness of breath. They said symptoms could be delayed up to 24 hours after exposure.

Health officials said it is possible that some people living within a mile of the accident may have been exposed to the material for more than 15 minutes if the building where they were sheltering in place was using an air conditioner or heater pulling in air from the outside. But they said that people who simply drove through or past the accident and chemical plume should not have been affected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says nitric acid is a highly corrosive, colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes and can cause an acrid smell.

It says exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it also can cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis and dental erosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

