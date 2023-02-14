Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 killed after single-car crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa

Feb 14, 2023, 6:48 AM
PHOENIX – One person was killed in a freeway wreck in the East Valley early Tuesday, authorities said.

The single-car crash at 1:30 a.m. shut down eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The road reopened just before 5 a.m., DPS said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

