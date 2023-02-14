ARIZONA NEWS
1 killed after single-car crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa
Feb 14, 2023, 6:48 AM
(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)
PHOENIX – One person was killed in a freeway wreck in the East Valley early Tuesday, authorities said.
The single-car crash at 1:30 a.m. shut down eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The road reopened just before 5 a.m., DPS said.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
No other details were made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.