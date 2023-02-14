Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fresh off Birds Nest show, Jason Aldean announces Valley return

Feb 13, 2023, 8:00 PM
Jason Aldean (Brian Higbee Photo)
PHOENIX — If you couldn’t snag tickets to see Jason Aldean at the WM Phoenix Open Birds Nest last week, don’t fret.

The country star is returning to a bigger Valley venue later this year when his Highway Desperado Tour stops at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion).

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver will open the Oct. 5 Phoenix show.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Aldean played to a sold-out crowd at the Birds Nest party tent in Scottsdale four days before Monday’s tour announcement. Prior to that, his most recent Valley show was at Ak-Chin Pavilion in September 2021.

The 41-city Highway Desperado Tour kicks off July 14 in Bethel, New York, and winds up in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 28.

Aldean has eight Academy of Country Music Award entertainer of the year nominations, and he took home the prize in 2015, ’16 and ’17.

In 2018, the Georgian was named ACMA artist of the decade.

Aldean has slew of hit albums and singles to his credit, including “Burnin’ It Down,” which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2014.

Most recently, he paid homage to his hometown last year with his 10th studio album, “Macon, Georgia.”

