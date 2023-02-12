Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Death investigation underway after 68-year-old man shot in Phoenix

Feb 12, 2023, 2:00 PM
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot in Phoenix Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Roosevelt Street and 15th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found 68-year-old Winston Shieh suffering from his wounds police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect(s) remain outstanding and information leading up to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

