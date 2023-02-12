Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Audubon Southwest, Arizona Wilderness unveil Superb Owl winner

Feb 11, 2023, 5:12 PM
(Twitter Photo/GCU News)...
(Twitter Photo/GCU News)
(Twitter Photo/GCU News)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Congratulations to the birds that won the Superb Owl competition in Arizona.

Not the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the much smaller cactus ferruginous pygmy owls found in mesquite thickets of southern Arizona.

Audubon Southwest and the Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company saw an opportunity to combine their efforts for bird conservation and beer with the Super Bowl in town.

The partners set up the Superb Owl social media bracket contest involving Arizona’s native owl species for people to learn more about their local raptors.

RELATED STORIES

The pygmy owl bested the great horned owl and the burrowing owl in the final round for their version of the Lombardi trophy.

“I don’t think people realize how many owl species make their home in Arizona,” Ashley Benson, head brewer at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, told the Audubon Society.

The exercise also promoted the recently launched “Superb Owl” beer by Arizona Wilderness, a company that shoots for sustainability by using a special type of barley malt grown in Arizona that requires less water.

North America has 18 owl species, and Arizona houses 13 of them which predominantly hunt at night. The Audubon Society said that owls can be found in many different environments across Arizona, including suburban neighborhoods, conifer forests and throughout the desert.

The cactus ferruginous pygmy owl is proposed threatened under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service primarily due to habitat loss.

The unveiling of the winning bird and launch of the brew came at the first Birds ‘N Beer event since 2019, which brings in community members to learn about local flyers and conservation efforts.

“Events like Birds n’ Beer bring people together from all walks of life and expose people to the fact that they have a voice,” Policy Director for Audubon Southwest Haley Paul said. “They have an ability to change what’s going on, and they can get involved.”

The Audubon Society lists more ways to help Arizona’s owls online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo)...
Associated Press

Native American dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime

Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner's racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges.
19 hours ago
(Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center)...
KTAR.com

Events planned for 10th anniversary of Hotshots tragedy

The 10th anniversary of the day 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire is June 30, 2023.
19 hours ago
FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Kickoff...
Associated Press

Michael Irvin files defamation lawsuit after alleged incident at Phoenix hotel

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a hotel in Phoenix.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo)...
KTAR.com

Former Mesa police officer indicted for felony endangerment

A grand jury has indicted a former Mesa police officer on two counts of felony endangerment after an incident that occurred last summer.
19 hours ago
General view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium wi...
KTAR.com

Sporting events expected to boost Arizona’s tourism revenue beyond the big game

The Arizona Department of Tourism is expecting an even higher number this year of visitors and revenue generated this year than in 2015.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Town Lake)...
KTAR.com

Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake

Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child's cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. 
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Audubon Southwest, Arizona Wilderness unveil Superb Owl winner