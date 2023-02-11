Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Library reopens after significant makeover

Feb 11, 2023, 5:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/Mesa Public Library)
(Facebook Photo/Mesa Public Library)
PHOENIX — The Dobson Ranch Library in Mesa reopened this month following a reconstruction project that started last year.

Renovations to the public space, located on Dobson Road between Baseline and Guadalupe roads, included updates to the façade and the addition of the THINKspot makerspot, designed with community innovation and networking in mind.

The THINKspot space has a variety of STEAM (science, technology, art, math, engineering) activity kits, a 3D printer and a studio for podcasting and video production equipment.

“Mesa Public Library offers unique and innovative programs, and we appreciate the support of the voters who approved a bond issue to help make the Dobson Library expansion and THINKspot addition possible,” Mayor John Giles said.

It’s the third THINKspot space in the East Valley city’s library system, according to a press release.

Outdoor lighting at the library, which opened in 1987, also was updated, among other improvements.

Construction for the project, which began in February 2022, expanded the library by 1,600 square feet.

The project was funded by the Parks and Culture Bonds issue approved in 2018.

