Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa

Feb 10, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said.

Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a woman were walking near Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when they heard what sounded like a gunshot, police said.

The pair saw four others, three males and a female, near the sidewalk and shortly after a physical fight broke out between Johnson and those in the group, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The woman with Johnson tried helping him, which is when Medina allegedly pointed the gun at them.

The group left northbound and Johnson and his friend were behind them.

Not long after, Medina allegedly turned around and fired shots, striking Johnson.

The three other people involved in Medina’s group were detained during the investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

A man crossing a street Thursday afternoon in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said.
7 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)...
Luke Forstner

NFL’s Business Connect program involving metro Phoenix businesses in the Super Bowl

The NFL’s Business Connect program is part of every Super Bowl. Metro Phoenix businesses are taking advantage this year.
7 hours ago
(Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona public schools chief says schools must prioritize student, staff safety

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is telling schools to prioritize having armed resource officers on campus.
7 hours ago
(Willmeng Construction Photo)...
KTAR.com

Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse

Work is underway on a warehouse for luxury kitchen appliance company Sub-Zero, set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor.
7 hours ago
Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus

A large-scale interactive public art installation of inflatables begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night.
1 day ago
Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL foot...
Associated Press

Rihanna vows a ‘jam-packed’ Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, the famous singer said in the week leading up to the big game.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa