PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said.

Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a woman were walking near Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when they heard what sounded like a gunshot, police said.

The pair saw four others, three males and a female, near the sidewalk and shortly after a physical fight broke out between Johnson and those in the group, police said.

The woman with Johnson tried helping him, which is when Medina allegedly pointed the gun at them.

The group left northbound and Johnson and his friend were behind them.

Not long after, Medina allegedly turned around and fired shots, striking Johnson.

The three other people involved in Medina’s group were detained during the investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.