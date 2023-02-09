ARIZONA NEWS
Suspect arrested in theft of $100K in production equipment for NFL Experience in Phoenix
Feb 9, 2023, 11:01 AM
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)
PHOENIX — A suspect accused of stealing $100,000 in production equipment for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix was arrested, authorities said Thursday.
George Rodriguez, 36, is accused of stealing the items from a third-party vendor at a parking garage at Second and Washington streets on Saturday.
Detectives said several leads pointed them to Rodriguez, who was arrested Tuesday.
The stolen equipment was returned to the third-party vendor, police said.
Rodriguez was booked into jail on one count of theft.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
