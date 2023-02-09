20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Phoenix, authorities said.

Israel Antonio Velazquez was arrested and booked on counts that included homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 a.m. and found Juan Jaquez in the street with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jaquez was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Velasquez and Jaquez were allegedly involved in a confrontation outside of a home before the shooting, police said.

Velazquez fled the area after the shooting, police said.

Detectives found probable cause for Velazquez and took him into custody.

No additional information was made available.

