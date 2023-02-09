Close
ARIZONA NEWS

20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix

Feb 9, 2023, 7:57 AM
Israel Velazquez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Israel Velazquez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Phoenix, authorities said.

Israel Antonio Velazquez was arrested and booked on counts that included homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 a.m. and found Juan Jaquez in the street with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jaquez was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Velasquez and Jaquez were allegedly involved in a confrontation outside of a home before the shooting, police said.

Velazquez fled the area after the shooting, police said.

Detectives found probable cause for Velazquez and took him into custody.

No additional information was made available.

